Kraken-caused disease usually progresses as acute respiratory viral infection, says expert

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. The disease caused by new Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 dubbed Kraken, usually progresses as an acute respiratory viral infection, Kamil Khafizov, who heads a group working on genomic research at the sanitary watchdog’s Central Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology, told TASS on Friday.

"The disease caused by this virus is mild, usually progressing as an acute respiratory viral infection, at least such data is available from abroad where XBB.1.5 has spread widely. Though the disease may progress not that mildly with people from vulnerable categories of population," he said.

The first case of XBB.1.5 in Russia was announced on Thursday as Kraken was registered in the Penza Region. There are no plans to impose restrictions, the watchdog said.