Explosions heard in Kiev-controlled city of Zaporozhye — politician

MELITOPOL, January 7. /TASS/. Several blasts sounded in the city of Zaporozhye controlled by the Kiev regime on Saturday evening, Vladimir Rogov, chairman of the We Are Together with Russia movement reported.

"It’s loud in Zaporozhye! From 23:00 (same time as Moscow’s), explosions have been heard in the regional center temporarily occupied by the Zelensky regime," he wrote on his Telegram channel noting that at least four blasts were heard and an air raid alarm went off after the first one.

Ukraine’s Zerkalo nedeli news outlet also reported the explosions in Zaporozhye on its Telegram channel.

On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed to declare a ceasefire along the entire line of combat engagement in the zone of the special military operation from 12:00 on January 6 until 24:00 on January 7. Later, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu issued a relevant order. However, Ukrainian authorities had a negative reaction to the idea of a ceasefire on Orthodox Christmas.

As former ambassador of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) to Moscow Rodion Miroshnik noted in a conversation with TASS, in order to accuse Russia of violating a ceasefire, the Kiev regime may declare air raid alerts and stage other provocations.