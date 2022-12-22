Two US Congress members refuse to applaud Zelensky during his speech

WASHINGTON, December 22. /TASS/. Two US Congress members deliberately refused to applaud Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky as he spoke at the US Congress, the Daily Beast reported on Wednesday.

They also remained seated looking into their phones after the speech, the report said.

Republican Representatives Matt Gaetz and Lauren Boebert didn’t applaud Zelensky as he entered the hall. Zelensky’s speech at the Congress failed to convince some legislators, the report said, that Ukraine had to be provided with financial aid. Boebert demanded an audit on where the first $50 billion in aid "has already gone."

On December 21, Zelensky, at the invitation of US President Joe Biden, spent several hours in Washington, met with the US president, the leadership of Congress and made a speech there. During his visit, the US announced a new assistance package worth $1.85 bln.