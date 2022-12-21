Xi Jinping speaks in favor of peaceful settlement of crisis in Ukraine — Chinese TV

BEIJING, December 21. /TASS/. Chinese President Xi Jinping has spoken in favor of a peaceful political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis, the China Central Television reported on Wednesday. He said this during a meeting with the head of the United Russia party Dmitry Medvedev in the Chinese capital.

"China takes an objective and fair position on the Ukrainian crisis issue. I hope that the parties concerned will show restraint and start a comprehensive dialogue and eliminate each other's security concerns through political means," Xi Jinping stressed.

As the Chinese leader noted, Beijing intends to actively contribute to the restoration of peace between Russia and Ukraine.

"On the issue of Ukraine, China takes a position and pursues a policy, making decisions based on its own understanding of the situation," he said.