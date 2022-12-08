Biden reveals he spoke to Griner, she is on plane en route to US

WASHINGTON, December 8. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden said he had a phone conversation with released Brittney Griner, who is currently on a plane on her way home from detention in Russia.

"Moments ago I spoke to Brittney Griner. She is safe. She is on a plane. She is on her way home," the American leader wrote on his Twitter page on Thursday.

Biden also attached photos of the conversation, which was attended by Vice President Kamala Harris, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Cheryl Greiner, the wife of the American basketball player.

Earlier on Thursday, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported that Russian citizen Viktor Bout, who was serving a prison sentence in the United States on arms trafficking charges, was returning to Russia as a result of an agreement with the US to exchange him for American basketball player Brittney Griner, who was convicted in Russia of drug smuggling.