IAEA mission members remaining at Zaporozhye NPP plant to leave on Sept 6 - authorities

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. Members of the International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) mission, who remained working at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, plan to leave on September 6, but may extend their stay at the plant, Vladimir Rogov, a member of the main council of the military-civilian administration of the Zaporozhye Region, said on Sunday.

"Regarding the mission. It will be working until the fifth [of September] tentatively, that is, tomorrow they are still working, and on the sixth they move out. This is still preliminary. They can extend their stay," he said on the air of the Komsomolskaya Pravda radio.