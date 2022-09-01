Russian tank crew member sentenced to 8.5 years in prison in Ukraine

KIEV, September 2. /TASS/. A Ukrainian court sentenced a Russian tank crew member to 8.5 years in prison, Ukrainian Prosecutor General’s Office announced Thursday.

"The state prosecution of the Chernigov Region found tank commander from the 35th Guard Motorized Infantry Brigade of the 41st Combined Arms Army guilty of violation of laws and customs of war (Article 438.1 of the Ukrainian Criminal Code). He was sentenced to 8 years and 6 months in prison," the Prosecutor General’s Office said on its Telegram channel.

The defendant was earlier taken captive, the office said, without disclosing their name.

On May 23, a Kiev court sentenced Russian Armed Forces serviceman Vadim Shishimarin to a lifetime in prison. He was accused of murdering a civilian in the Sumy Region. On May 31, a Poltava Region court sentenced Russian servicemen Alexander Bobykin and Alexander Ivanov to 11.5 years in prison. They were accused of shelling residential buildings in the Kharkov Region with Grad rocket systems.