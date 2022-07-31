Ukrainian armed forces shell Energodar industrial zone near humanitarian aid warehouses

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces shelled the industrial zone of Energodar in the Zaporozhye region, the shells fell near the warehouses of humanitarian aid, the military-civilian administration of the city reported on Telegram on Sunday.

"In the early morning, artillery units of the Ukrainian armed forces fired at the territory of the industrial zone on the outskirts of Energodar. As a result of another act of aggression, the fence and the storage room were damaged. It is important to note that in the immediate vicinity of the place where the ammunition exploded, there are warehouses for storing humanitarian aid for residents of the city," the report says.

The report states that the warehouses are not damaged, humanitarian assistance to the population will be provided in a timely manner.