Russia continues to be Armenia’s major trade partner — deputy parliament speaker

YEREVAN, July 11. /TASS/. Russia continues to be Armenia’s number one trade partner, despite all the challenges, deputy speaker of Armenia’s parliament Akop Arshakyan said on Monday.

"The Armenian-Russian parliamentary cooperation promotes development of allied relations between the two countries. Despite the difficulties and challenges of the present-day world, economic ties between Armenia and Russia continue to be traditionally close. Russia ranks first among Armenia’s trade partners," he said at a meeting of the inter-parliamentary commission on cooperation between the two countries’ parliaments.

He welcomed successful cooperation with Russian partners within many international formats and stressed that Armenia’s and Russia’s positions on the most important international problems are either close or identical. "Russia is Armenia’s major strategic partner on the international arena," Arshakyan emphasized.

It was decided to organize the next meeting of the commission in Armenia’s Tsakhkadzor.