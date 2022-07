TOKYO, July 10. /TASS/. Japan’s ruling coalition has held on to its majority in the upper house of the country’s parliament following Sunday’s elections, data from regional election commissions showed.

By 20:30 local time (14:30 in Moscow) the ruling bloc gained at least 57 of 125 contested seats, which allowed it to keep its majority. Exit polls show the bloc could end up getting from 59 to 69 seats.