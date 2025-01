SEOUL, January 15. /TASS/. Members of South Korea’s law enforcement have arrested President Yoon Suk Yeol over the mutiny case, the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) said.

"At 10:33 local time (1:33 a.m. GMT - TASS), an arrest warrant for President Yoon Suk Yeol was executed," the agency told reporters. Yoon is suspected of plotting a rebellion to overthrow the constitutional order.