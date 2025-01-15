Hamas gives mediators its consent to Gaza ceasefire, release of hostages — report

DOHA, January 15. /TASS/. Hamas relayed to Qatar and Egypt its consent to hold a ceasefire in Gaza and release hostages from the enclave, Al Jazeera television reported, citing a source in the group.

"Our delegation led by Khalil al-Hayya gave the mediators, Qatar and Egypt, the movement's consent to a ceasefire and prisoner exchange," an unidentified Hamas representative told the television channel.

Hamas posted a statement to Telegram where it confirmed that it gave mediators a response to the proposed agreement on a Gaza ceasefire.

Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani is expected to hold a news conference in Doha soon. According to Al Jazeera, the prime minister had met with Hamas negotiators to "give the final impetus" to achieve a deal. The sheikh is also expected to meet with the Israeli delegation.