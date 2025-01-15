Unresolved issues remain in Gaza ceasefire deal — Netanyahu’s office

TEL AVIV, January 15. /TASS/. The negotiations on the release of hostages in the Gaza Strip are not complete, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said, adding that Israel hopes to settle the remaining disagreements tonight.

"There are some unresolved points in the agreement, and we hope that the details will be negotiated tonight," the office said.

The prime minister’s office noted that Hamas had dropped its demand to review the map of troop deployments in the Philadelphi Corridor on the Egyptian border. Previously, a high-ranking Israeli official told Ynet that the Palestinian side had made this demand "at the last minute," which Israel found unacceptable.

"Thanks to Prime Minister Netanyahu’s resolute stance, Hamas backed off its demand to change the positioning of its forces in the Philadelphi Corridor at the very last moment," the prime minister’s office said.

Previously, the Al-Qahera al-Ihbaria TV channel reported citing its sources that Israel and Hamas had reached an agreement on a ceasefire and the release of hostages held in the Gaza Strip. The deal has not yet been officially announced.