Palestinian resilience, resistance forces compelled Israel to retreat — Khamenei

DUBAI, January 16. /TASS/. The achievement of an agreement on a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip between Israel and the Hamas movement has demonstrated to the whole world that the steadfastness and patience of the Palestinians and resistance forces compelled the Jewish state to withdraw, Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has said.

"The world has realized that the patience of the Palestinians and the steadfastness of the resistance forces forced the Zionist regime to retreat," Khamenei wrote on his page in the social network X.

He duplicated his comment in Hebrew.

According to the Iranian leader, someday history books will certainly say that the Israelis, "having killed thousands of women and children, committing horrible crimes," were finally defeated.

The situation in the Middle East escalated dramatically after armed supporters of the Palestinian radical movement Hamas infiltrated from Gaza into the Israeli territory on October 7, 2023. The incursion was accompanied by the killing of residents of border communities and the seizure of more than 240 hostages. In response, Israel launched an operation in the enclave with the aim of wiping out the military and political structure of Hamas and securing the release of all abductees. The hostilities in Gaza Strip have continued unabated since.

On the evening of January 15, the head of the Qatari government, Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani announced that as a result of mediation efforts by Doha, Cairo and Washington, Israel and Hamas reached an agreement on the release of hostages held in Gaza and the introduction of a ceasefire. The agreement will take effect on January 19.