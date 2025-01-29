Certain EU members against ban on LNG imports from Russia until alternative secured

BRUSSELS, January 29. /TASS/. Certain EU member states are against the ban on import of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Russia until an alternative is secured, Reuters reported citing European diplomats.

"First you have to have a deal because otherwise you will be left without gas from Russia and without the US," the agency quoted one of the diplomats as saying. "The general idea was floated by the Commission <…>. Apparently one or more member (state) signaled enough opposition for the Commission not to deem it opportune to propose such a measure now," the European diplomat said.

The European Politico edition said earlier citing sources that the European Commission would officially present the draft 16th package of anti-Russia sanctions to the EU authorities later in the day. New restrictions would not include a complete ban on imports of LNG from Russia, and they will only affect LNG receiving terminals that are not connected to the EU's gas distribution system. As a result, the sanctions will not affect most Russian LNG imports, the publication said.