Sevastopol to send delegation on return visit to Syria in early 2020

SEVASTOPOL, November 5. /TASS/. Sevastopol’s authorities plan to create a roadmap for cooperation with the Tartus Governorate and sign it with the Syrian side during a reciprocal visit to this region in early 2020, Sevastopol Vice Governor Maria Litovko said at a meeting with representatives for Crimea and Sevastopol on Tuesday.

On Monday, a delegation from Syria’s province headed by Tartus Governor Safwan Abu Saad, arrived in the Russian federal city in Crimea. At a meeting with Acting Governor of Sevastopol Mikhail Razvozhayev, the creation of a center for grain distribution from Russia to Syria and neighboring states was discussed. The Syrian governor also noted that a special economic zone might be created at the Tartus port to stimulate the development of cargo transportation between the region and Russian ports. The governate is ready to deliver olives, olive oil, citrus fruits and drugs to Sevastopol.

"Plans are in the works for a Sevastopol delegation to arrive in Syria on a reciprocal visit and sign the roadmap at the beginning of the next year. We would like us to plan the possible points of growth and the possible participation of Sevastopol business in these projects today as well," Litovko said.

She noted that the creation of an olive packing plant is being discussed with Syrian partners to promote this product on the Russian market.

Russian delegation’s Syria visit

In January 2019, a Russian delegation arrived to Syria on an official visit. The authorities of Sevastopol and Syria’s Tartus Governorate signed an agreement on cooperation, under which joint work in the sphere of higher education, cargo deliveries and cultural cooperation was planned.