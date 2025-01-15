Avtovaz to start producing minivan in 2027 — chief executive

MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. Avtovaz is going to start production of its minivan in 2027 on the site in Togliatti, President of the Russian automaker Maxim Sokolov said at a press conference.

"Financing we plan to allocate for implementation of this project is over 20 bln rubles ($195 mln). This project already has real features for the time being. We plan it will be launched on our conveyors in Togliatti in 2027," the chief executive said.

The minivan concept may be presented this year, Sokolov said earlier.