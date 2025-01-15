Bank of Russia sets dollar rate at 102.81 rubles for January 15

MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia set the official dollar rate at 102.8078 rubles for January 16, down 63 kopecks against the previous indicator.

The official euro rate was lowered by fifteen kopecks to 106.0971 rubles. The official yuan rate is fixed at 13.9197 rubles, down three kopecks against the prior figure.

The Central Bank said last June that it would fix official dollar and euro rates against the ruble on the basis of reports of banks on results of transactions in the over-the-counter currency market.