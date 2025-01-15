Death toll from Israeli strikes on Gaza Strip exceeds 46,700 — health ministry

CAIRO, January 16. /TASS/. The death toll from Israel’s strikes on the Gaza Strip since the beginning of the current escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict in early October 2023 has exceeded 46,700 with more than 110, 200 people being wounded, the Al Jazeera television channel said, citing Gaza’s health ministry said.

According to the ministry, as many as 46,707 people have been killed, including 82 in the past 24 hours alone. As many as 253 civilians received wounds during the past day, bringing the overall number of those wounded up to 110,265.

The ministry also said that many of those killed and wounded are still under the debris as medics cannot reach them due to continuing hostilities.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7 after militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise incursion on Israeli territory, killing many Israeli kibbutz residents living near the Gaza border and abducting more than 240 Israelis, including women, children and the elderly. Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and launched bombardments of the enclave and some areas in Lebanon and Syria, as well as a ground operation against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

On January 15, the sides reached an agreement on the release of hostages held in the Gaza Strip and a ceasefire in the enclave, which is to come into effect on January 19.