MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. Most of Zaporozhye Region residents, or more than 60%, would like the region to join Russia, Yevgeny Balitsky, head of the region’s military-civilian administration, said on Sunday.

"More than 60% of the Zaporozhye Region residents would like to see themselves as a separate entity within the Russian Federation. We want to follow the Crimean scenario. Crimea today for us is an indicator of how, by joining the Russian Federation, [the region has achieved that] roads were built, salaries have increased, the social sphere has strengthened, the region has achieved great results in construction and infrastructure development. Despite the lies that are pouring out of Ukrainian and foreign channels, we see the truth, we talk to people, we know the path we want to take together," he said on Telegram.

Earlier, Balitsky said that preparations for a referendum about the region's joining Russia could be held within the next few months. According to the official, the referendum may take place in the fall. At the moment, about 70% of the Zaporozhye region has been liberated, but the capital of the region, the city of Zaporozhye, remains under the control of Kiev, and Melitopol has temporarily taken on the functions of a capital.