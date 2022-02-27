Foreign minister says Ukraine "is not going to capitulate" in talks with Russia

KIEV, February 27. /TASS/. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said that Kiev sent a delegation to negotiate with the Russian side in order to listen to its position and express its opinion, and "is not going to capitulate".

"We are going there to listen to what Russia has to say. We are going without any preconditions or agreements on how these negotiations can end. We are going to listen and express our position," he said on Sunday.

He added that there is "nothing wrong with the negotiations" if they result in peace and an end to hostilities. "We will not capitulate and will not give up an inch of our territory," Kuleba added.

According to Kuleba, it is important for Ukraine that the meeting will take place not in Gomel, but on the border.