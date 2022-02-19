Donetsk says Ukraine’s shelling damaged water supply station

DONETSK, February 19. /TASS/. The self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic on Saturday said shelling by Ukraine damaged a water supply station.

The water-pumping station in Vasilievka is an important part of the system that supplies water for population centers on both sides of the conflict.

"We have urgent information that the Vasilievka water-pumping station has been damaged," power supply in the area has been disrupted and a backup water supply system has been utilized, the DPR’s office at the Joint Center for the Control and Coordination of the Ceasefire Regime said on Telegram.

The situation along the contact line in eastern Ukraine took a turn for the worse on Thursday morning. The DPR and LPR reported some of the most intensive shelling by Ukraine’s armed forces in recent months. There have been no reports of deaths but one civilian woman was injured and the shelling damaged some civilian facilities.

The Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics on Friday announced evacuations of their population to Russia amid an increasing threat that hostilities will break out.