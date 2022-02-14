Ukraine may make concessions based on Minsk Agreements, envoy says

NEW YORK, February 15. /TASS/. The concessions that Kiev could make amid the current tensions are already spelled out in the Minsk Agreements, Ukrainian Ambassador to the United Kingdom Vadim Pristaiko said in an interview with CNBC.

"Most of the concessions are written in the so-called Minsk Agreements," he said in response to a question. "What these concessions could be is just to recognize some sort of special status of this region, to finally have a political resolution, what Russians call it, to have elections when security and other conditions are met," Pristaiko added.

The Ukrainian envoy also said that Kiev did not believe the Minsk accords were "fair" to Ukraine because the country allegedly had to sign them under Russia’s pressure.