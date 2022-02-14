Ukraine’s security council chief sees no reason to close country’s airspace

KIEV, February 14. /TASS/. Ukraine doesn’t plan to close its airspace as it doesn’t see reasons for that, Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council Secretary Alexey Danilov said on Monday.

"With respect to planes, let’s dot the i’s," he said at a news conference. "We aren’t closing the skies above us and we are not going to."

"There are no reasons for that," the official said.

Danilov said the companies that are suspending flights over Ukraine are being cautious. He attributed the precautions to the downing of the Malaysian Airlines Flight MH17 over the Donetsk region in 2014.

The cabinet, he said, on Sunday allocated funds to airlines for reinsurance.

On Sunday, Ukrainian lawmaker Alexey Goncharenko said flights over Ukraine would probably be halted starting on Monday afternoon. Later that day Ukraine’s airline SkyUp said its plane heading from Portugal to Ukraine had to land in Moldova instead because the Irish owner of the aircraft sent a notice prohibiting flights in Ukraine’s airspace.

Dutch airline KLM also suspended flights to and over Ukraine starting on Saturday. Alexander Bilchuk, the head of Ukraine’s State Air Control Service, said the country’s airspace remained open. On Sunday, the cabinet held a special session to allocate 16.6 billion hryvnas ($600 million) to guarantee uninterrupted flights over the country.

On February 14, Ukrainian International Airlines said it started to redeploy its aircraft out of the country to meet the demands of leasing companies. This is happening amid news reports that insurance companies plan to stop covering the risks of flying over Ukraine due to the rising tensions around the country, the Ukrainian International Airlines said.