Russia implementing gas contacts with Austria in good faith - economy minister

VIENNA, February 13. /TASS/. Russia has been implementing gas contracts with Austria in good faith, with supplies never stopping event in the worst times of the cold war, Austrian Federal Minister for Digital and Economic Affairs Margarete Schrambock said on Sunday.

"Russia implements [gas] contracts. It is a positive thing. We have long-term contracts. But we also have very large storage facilities," she said in an interview with the ORF 2 television channel, touching on the topic of not fully filled gas storage facilities in Austria.