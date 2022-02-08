Kiev plotting act of sabotage, building up forces in Donbass, says LPR people’s militia

LUGANSK, February 8. /TASS/. The intelligence of the Lugansk People’s Republic has found out that Ukrainian secret services are plotting a fake terrorist act at a social or high-risk industrial facility and that the Kiev forces continue building up troops in Donbass, People’s Militia Spokesman Ivan Filiponenko said on Tuesday.

"There has been evidence Ukrainian secret services have been plotting a fake high-profile terrorist act resulting in heavy civilian casualties at a social or high-risk industrial facility in the Kharkov, Lugansk or Donetsk regions. According to our sources, no decision regarding the time and place for staging this bloody scenario has been made yet," he said.

Filiponenko said that Kiev’s plot was designed to let Ukraine position itself in the eyes of the world community as a victim of terrorism by the self-proclaimed republics and declare forced military retaliation on the pretext of eliminating a "terrorist threat" in Donbass.

The People’s Militia spokesman also stated that the Ukrainian Channel 5 was plotting to film some staged videos about the "unbearable living conditions of citizens" near the line of contact, aiming to hold the LPR responsible for that.

Military build-up

As Filiponenko stated, intelligence data from the LPR indicate that Ukraine is building up troops in Donbass.

"We continue to get information that Ukraine is concentrating its troops and strengthening units in the zone of the so-called joint forces operation, in particular, the 80th Air Assault Brigade is going to arrive in the area of responsibility of the 79th Air Assault Brigade, which has now completed combat coordination, led by NATO instructors <…>," he revealed.

UK special forces

The People’s Militia spokesman also reported that over 100 servicemen of the UK Special Forces would arrive in Donbass in the near future, within the framework of regular units they would be able to conduct reconnaissance and sabotage activities.

"We received information that more than 100 soldiers of the United Kingdom Special Forces are arriving in Ukraine. Despite the fact that the United Kingdom officially states that these servicemen are instructors and will allegedly train the Ukrainian army, our intelligence obtained verifiable information that the British special operations servicemen arrived as regular units and can perform reconnaissance and sabotage tasks. In the near future, their arrival is expected in <...> the zone of the so-called operation of unified forces (Ukraine’s armed forces’ operation in Donbass - TASS)," the spokesman said.