US secret services plan to set extremists in Syria against Russian, Iranian military — SVR

MOSCOW, February 8. /TASS/. US secret services are planning to set extremist "sleeper cells" in Syria against local law enforcers and Russian and Iranian military personnel, Russia’s foreign intelligence service SVR said in a news release on Tuesday.

"US secret services are planning to task extremist ‘sleeper cells’ in Damascus, its area and Latakia province with staging pinpoint attacks against Syrian law enforces and also Russian and Iranian military personnel," the news release runs.

As follows from the news release, Washington is about to start a vast media campaign in Syrian society with the aim of using the complicated socio-economic situation in the country for triggering anti-government unrest.

"For attaining their aims in Syria the Americans have been actively using their close contacts with the so-called armed opposition - in fact, radical Islamist groups," the SVR said.