Ukraine’s decision to disconnect power lines will not affect Belarusian system

MINSK, February 4. /TASS/. Disconnection of cross-border power transmission lines by Ukraine scheduled to February 24-26 will not affect operations of the Belarusian energy system, press service of the Belarus’ Ministry of Energy said on Friday.

"In accordance with bilateral agreements in effect between national operators, the Ukrainian side agreed its action in due course with the Belarusian side and information that disconnection is scheduled to February 24-26," the press service said. "The Ukraine’s decision to turn off cross-border power transmission lines (PTL) will not influence on the operation of the Belarusian energy system," it noted.

In April 2021, Belarus successfully tested the energy system with disconnection of cross-border power transmission lines with Lithuania, the Energy Ministry added.