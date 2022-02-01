Ukrainian army deploys anti-aircraft missile system in Donbass residential area — LPR

LUGANSK, February 1. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces deployed an anti-aircraft missile system near the community of Popasnaya at the Donbass contact line, the press office of the People’s Militia of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) reported on Tuesday.

"In the area of responsibility of the 24th separate mechanized brigade, a 9K33 ‘Osa’ surface-to-air missile system was observed to be deployed near the community of Popasnaya," the press office said in a statement posted on its Telegram channel.

The deployment of armaments and military hardware by the Ukrainian army in populated localities and their outskirts is a violation of additional ceasefire control measures, the press office stressed.

The situation in the Donbass region deteriorated dramatically on January 9 when the Ukrainian army restarted bombardments along the entire engagement line after a continued ceasefire observance.

An additional Package of Measures on ceasefire control that has been in effect in Donbass since July 27, 2020, prohibits the conflicting parties in Donbass from opening fire, carrying out offensive, reconnaissance, and subversive operations, using any types of aircraft, or deploying heavy weapons in populated localities. One of the key provisions is the use of disciplinary measures for ceasefire violations. Furthermore, any retaliatory fire in the event of an offensive is allowed only after a commander's direct order.