Communists in Duma propose message to Putin for recognition of Donbass republics

MOSCOW, January 19. /TASS/. The Communist fraction in the State Duma and its leader Gennady Zyuganov on Wednesday submitted to the State Duma a draft message from the lower house to President Vladimir Putin for the recognition of the Donetsk and Lugansk republics. The draft was uploaded to the State Duma’s electronic database.

As follows from the draft, the Communists want the State Duma to address the head of state "with a request for considering the recognition of the Donetsk People’s Republic and the Lugansk People’s Republic as independent and sovereign states."

Also, the Communist Party deems it necessary to ask the president to consider the question of conducting early talks with the leaders of the DPR and LPR "for creating a legal basis of inter-state relations governing all aspects of cooperation and mutual assistance, including security."