Russia documents 31,252 daily COVID-19 cases, highest number since December 6

MOSCOW, January 18. /TASS/. Russia has registered 31,252 new confirmed COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, with the total number of infections reaching 10,865,512 cases, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Tuesday.

The absolute growth of new infections is the highest since December 6, 2021. According to the crisis center, the relative increase of new infections is at the level of 0.29%.

In the past 24-hour period, 8,342 new cases were uncovered in Moscow, along with 4,078 new infections in St. Petersburg and 2,754 infections in the Moscow Region. Also, during this timeframe, 715 new cases were discovered in the Krasnodar Region, 597 cases - in the Sverdlovsk Region, and 554 new cases were detected in the Rostov Region.

All in all, at present, 639,899 patients are still undergoing treatment in Russia.

Moscow daily cases

The number of coronavirus cases in Moscow increased over the day by 8,342 against 7,529 the day before to 2,104,575.

In absolute terms, the growth in the number of cases was the highest since October 28, 2021. In relative terms, the increase in the number of cases reached 0.4%.

The number of deaths due to coronavirus in Moscow increased over the day by 69 against 67 the day before. In total, 38,013 people died in the city (1.81% of all infected), the headquarters said.

The number of people recovered over the past day increased by 1,838 to 1,911,329, while 155,233 people are undergoing treatment in Moscow.

Patients' deaths

The number of COVID-19 fatalities in Russia over the past 24 hours has increased by 688, compared to 670 the day before. In all, 322,678 patients died of the infection.

According to the crisis center, the provisional lethality of the disease (the final one can be determined only after the end of the epidemic) is at the level of 2.97%.

Over the past 24 hours, 69 fatalities were registered in Moscow, 64 fatalities - in St. Petersburg, 34 fatalities - in the Moscow Region, 28 fatalities - in the Krasnoyarsk Region, 25 fatalities - in the Altai Region, and 22 fatalities were recorded in the Nizhny Novgorod Region.