Kyrgyzstan issues note to Kazakhstan over detention of its nationals

BISHKEK, January 10. /TASS/. Kyrgyzstan’s foreign ministry said on Monday it has issued another note to Kazakhstan following the detention of Kyrgyz nationals in that country.

"Relevant measures are currently being taken as part of consular and legal assistance. In particular, a ministry note has been referred to the Kazakh side following the detention of Kyrgyz nationals and demanding their swift release after identity checks," the ministry said.

The Kyrgyz authorities said earlier in the day that five Kyrgyz citizens were detained in Kazakhstan on suspicion of involvement in looting.

The Kyrgyz foreign ministry also confirmed reports that popular Kyrgyz musician Vikram Ruzakhunov has been released from custody in Kazakhstan. The man was detained on suspicion of taking part in riots in Almaty. The incident stirred protests in Kyrgyzstan. A rally was staged in front of Kazakhstan’s embassy in Bishkek. The Kyrgyz foreign ministry issued a note to Kazakhstan over Ruzakhunov’s detention.

The ministry also confirmed that a Kyrgyz national had been killed during the unrest in Almaty and an investigation into his death was underway.

"As for the reports about the detention of 38 Kyrgyz nationals in the city of Shymkent, these people were detained for identity checks and were released afterward," the ministry added.