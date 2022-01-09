Situation in all regions of Kazakhstan stabilized, reports Interior Ministry

NUR-SULTAN, January 9./TASS/. The situation in all regions of Kazakhstan hit by unrest has been stabilized, Acting Interior Minister Yerlan Turgumbayev said in a statement circulated on Sunday.

"The anti-terrorist operation to restore law and order in the country continues," he said. "As of today, the situation has been stabilized in all regions of the country," the report said, adding that law enforcement officers have retaken the earlier seized buildings of local administrations. "The work of communal facilities and vital services is being restored," Turgumbayev said.