Taliban-appointed official in Afghan government meets with Russian investors in Kabul

CAIRO, January 3. /TASS/. Afghan Deputy Prime Minister Abdul Salam Hanafi appointed by the Taliban radical militant group that came to power in Afghanistan met with a delegation of Russian investors in Kabul, Deputy Information and Culture Minister, Taliban Spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid announced on Monday.

"Hanafi meet in his office with a joint delegation of Afghan and Russian investors. The participants in this meeting discussed in detail oil and gas extraction, the creation of specialized refineries, the systems of extracting compressed and liquefied natural gas and the efforts of establishing a cement-producing plant," the spokesman wrote on his Twitter.

The deputy head of the Afghan interim government appointed by the Taliban also gave assurances that "good conditions and the corresponding infrastructure will be created for investors in Afghanistan."

The Taliban did not specify, however, who made part of the joint delegation.

On December 21 last year, Deputy Water and Energy Minister in the Taliban-appointed Afghan interim government Arifullah Arif held a meeting with representatives of the Russian embassy in Kabul. In particular, he discussed cooperation with Russia in the sphere of energy and water resources.

The Taliban radical militant group (outlawed in Russia) launched a large-scale offensive to seize control of Afghanistan after the United States declared its intention in the spring of last year to withdraw its troops from the country.

On August 15 last year, the Taliban entered Kabul without encountering any resistance while Afghan President Ashraf Ghani stepped down and fled the country. The Taliban declared on September 6 that they had established control of the entire Afghan territory and on September 7 they announced an interim government in Afghanistan that has not been recognized by any country so far.