Zelensky says he discussed with Biden joint actions on preserving peace in Europe

KIEV, January 3. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky discussed with his US counterpart Joe Biden joint actions on ensuring peace in Europe, the prevention of the further escalation of tensions as well as the issues of Kiev’s domestic policy in a phone conversation on Sunday. He posted a corresponding statement on his Twitter page.

"Joint actions of Ukraine, the US and partners in keeping peace in Europe, preventing further escalation, reforms, deoligarchization were discussed," he wrote.

He emphasized that he appreciated "the unwavering support" for his country by the US president and noted "the special nature" of their relations.

Following the conversation, the White House press service reported that the two leaders discussed the upcoming contacts with Russia on security guarantees. It was noted that both heads of state "expressed support for diplomatic efforts, starting next week with the bilateral Strategic Stability Dialogue, at NATO through the NATO-Russia Council, and at the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe." The US president stated that Ukrainian issues won’t be discussed without Ukraine’s participation. He also told Zelensky that the US supported Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and "made clear that the United States and its allies and partners will respond decisively if Russia further invades Ukraine." Additionally, Biden expressed support for confidence-building measures to de-escalate tensions in Donbass.

On December 30, a phone conversation between Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin was held. It lasted 50 minutes. Prior to this conversation which was the second one between the two leaders in December, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that it was initiated by the Russian head of state. Following the talks, press secretary of the President of Ukraine Sergey Nikiforov said that Zelensky’s office expected that following the talks with the Russian president, Biden would get in touch with his Ukrainian counterpart. The previous conversation between the presidents of Ukraine and the US was held on December 9, two days after the Putin-Biden video summit.