UN calls on US to allow accredited Russian diplomats to work

UNITED NATIONS, December 24. /TASS/. The United Nations calls on the United States as a host country to let accredited Russian diplomats do their job, Deputy Spokesperson for the Secretary-General Farhan Haq told TASS on Friday.

"We encourage the host country to allow accredited diplomats to go about their work," he said.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said earlier on Friday that the United States is violating its liabilities under the agreement of the UN central institutions and is hampering the work of several delegations. She called on UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to take urgent practical steps to launch an official arbitration procedure against the United States.

Earlier, Russia’s representative, Sergey Leonidchenko, said at a meeting of the UN General Assembly Committee on Relations with the Host Country that Russian diplomats working at the United Nations have problems with obtaining US entry visas. He called on the UN Secretary General to use a special arbitration mechanism to settle this matter.