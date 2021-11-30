Yerevan says Sochi statement of November 26 refutes theories of Baku getting corridor

YEREVAN, November 30. /TASS/. The statement by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azeri President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on November 26 in Sochi refutes theories about Azerbaijan being provided with a corridor through Armenia’s territory, Armenian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Vahan Hunanyan said on Tuesday.

"According to the statement of November 26, the provision on unblocking all economic and transportation links in the region is reaffirmed which was recorded in the statement of January 11 (the trilateral statement of the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan - TASS). The propaganda theories about the "corridor" have also been refuted again," he noted.

Hunanyan added that "in the Sochi statement, the parties reaffirm their commitment to the consistent and unconditional implementation of all the provisions of the Trilateral Statement of November 9, 2020, it also relates to Azerbaijan’s failure to fulfill its commitments, according to paragraph 8 of the statement on the return of POWs, captives, and other detained persons."

"According to the statement, an agreement was reached to undertake steps to bolster the level of stability and security on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. The first and the most important move in this direction should be to take steps to reduce tension," he added.

The trilateral negotiations between Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azeri President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan marking the year’s anniversary of the signing of a joint statement on a complete ceasefire and all military operations in Nagorno-Karabakh on November 9, 2020, took place in Sochi on November 26, 2021. They became the first face-to-face trilateral contract among the countries’ leaders since January this year and lasted for about three hours. Russian President Vladimir Putin praised the talks as productive and constructive and hoped for compliance with the agreements.