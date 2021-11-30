Mediators on Iranian nuclear deal to use existing progress, says Russian envoy

VIENNA, November 30. /TASS/. The participants of the meeting of the Joint Commission of Iran and five international mediators (Russia, the United Kingdom, Germany, China, and France) on the issue of restoration of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program during the seventh round of talks decided to continue the work on the basis of the progress achieved during the previous rounds, Russia’s Permanent Envoy to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov told Russian reporters on Monday.

The diplomat considers the result of the November 29 meeting a good start of the working process as representatives of the new Iranian delegation demonstrated certain flexibility on a number of very important issues. "The key thing is that it was decided to resume the talks from the moment they were put on hold on June 20 this year," he said, adding that "the progress of the end of June has become the basis of further work."

For example, the Iranians, for which the lifting of US sanctions remains the main point, agree that it is necessary to concurrently address the nuclear issue, which suggests Tehran’s return to the initial parameters of the nuclear deal concluded in 2015, Russia’s envoy noted.

An agreement was reached at the meeting on prior steps for the near future, Ulyanov said. Particularly, two working groups are resuming their activities. "On November 30, the meeting of the working group on lifting the [US] sanctions will be held, where as we understand, the Iranians are to present the renewed elements of their position," the diplomat explained. "On December 1, the meeting of the group on nuclear issues will take place," he added.

The Joint Commission of Iran and the five international mediators gathered for the seventh round of talks to discuss ways of restoring the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the Iranian nuclear program in Vienna on November 29 after they were suspended this June due to Iranian elections. The sides discuss prospects for the United States’ possible return to the deal, steps needed to ensure full compliance with the deal’s terms by Iran, and issues of lifting the anti-Iranian sanctions.