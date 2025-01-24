Israel to proceed with troop withdrawal from Lebanon after 60-day period expires

TEL AVIV, January 24. /TASS/. The withdrawal of Israeli forces from southern Lebanon will continue after the 60-day period outlined in the November 27, 2024, ceasefire agreement, because the Lebanese side has failed to meet its commitments fully, the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reported.

"The ceasefire agreement specifies that the Israel Defense Forces is to gradually withdraw troops within 60 days. This clause was drafted with recognition that the troop withdrawal might extend beyond 60 days. Since Lebanon has not fully adhered to its obligations, the phased troop withdrawal will continue under the oversight of the United States," the statement says.

"The progress of IDF withdrawal depends on the Lebanese army’s deployment throughout southern regions, and its ability to enforce the agreement comprehensively and effectively. Meanwhile, Hezbollah forces must retreat beyond the Litani River," the office of the Israeli premier added.

"The state of Israel will not compromise the safety of its cities and citizens, and will demand full compliance with the ceasefire deal’s terms, <…> which ensure that northern Israeli residents can safely return to their homes," it stated.

Under the ceasefire agreement, Israel is to complete the withdrawal of its forces from southern Lebanon by January 27.