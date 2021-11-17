Armenia has never asked Russia for aid under Treaty of Friendship, expert says

MOSCOW, November 16. /TASS/. Armenia has never turned to Russia for aid under the 1997 Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance, says Alexey Leonkov, military expert of the Arsenal Otechestva magazine.

"Previously, Armenia has never turned to this treaty, there have been no such precedents," Leonkov said.

According to the expert, should it become necessary if the conflict spins out of control and Russia decides to provide aid under the treaty, the Joint group of armed forces of the two countries could be engaged.

"The Joint group of armed forces will be engaged directly; this is what it was established for. In case of aggression against Armenia, this group would become the first shield that the potential enemy may face," the expert said.

The Treaty was signed on August 29, 1997, for a 25-year period, with automatic extension for 10-year periods, unless any side states its intention to void the document. The Treaty was signed by the first presidents of both countries - Boris Yeltsin and Levon Ter-Petrosyan.