Pashinyan says Azerbaijani forces intruded into Armenia

YEREVAN, November 15. /TASS/. Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Monday said that Azerbaijani forces had intruded into the country across an eastern section of the border, the Cabinet of Ministers’ press-service has said.

"Since yesterday there have been several meetings and discussions," Pashinyan said at a session of the country’s Security Council. "The issue on the agenda was the intrusion of Azerbaijani forces into Armenia’s territory across an eastern section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. The purpose of today’s meeting is to summarize the results of our discussions and to present the full information about the events to our public."

Pashinyan said he had made a decision to dismiss Defense Minister Arshak Karapetyan and appoint Deputy Prime Minister Suren Papikyan to perform his duties.

"The decision follows the analysis of events that have been unfolding since yesterday," Pashinyan said. "The current situation as it is, I made a decision the minister must be replaced."

The situation on the border between the two countries has remained uneasy since May 12. The Armenian Defense Ministry then said that Azerbaijani forces had tried to carry out "certain works" with the aim of "border correction" in a border district of the Syunik district of Armenia. Both parties have repeatedly reported incidents since.