Kremlin hopes Belarus-Poland border crisis won’t morph into threat to Russia’s security

MOSCOW, November 9. /TASS/. Moscow hopes that the situation at the Belarusian-Polish border will not transform into a threat to Russia’s security, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

When asked about whether threats to Russia’s security were rising in the wake of the developments unfolding on the border between Belarus and Poland, the Russian presidential spokesman replied: "We see that Belarusian specialists are working in a very responsible manner."

"We hope that this will not in any way transform into a threat to our security," he emphasized.

Moscow and Minsk are in constant contact on this situation "through all possible channels, including those belonging to the special services," the Kremlin press secretary assured.

"That is why, there is, of course, an exchange of information. But let me repeat again: this is a problem, a real problem that concerns Belarus and Poland in this case. We are, naturally, quite concerned about this situation," Peskov pointed out.

On November 8, several thousand migrants approached the Polish border. Some of them attempted to enter by breaking through a barbed wire fence. On the Polish side, police, border guards and armed forces are countering the migrants’ attempts and have prevented any border infiltration so far.

Over 30,000 migrants have attempted to cross the Polish-Belarusian border since early 2021. Poland has declared a state of emergency in the regions bordering Belarus to prevent any incursion by migrants there. Warsaw has been systematically building up its troops engaged in protecting the border, beefing up their numbers to 12,000 personnel. It has mobilized two territorial defense battalions set up as voluntary formations following the example of the National Guard.

On top of that, Poland has erected a barbed wire fence on the border with Belarus and plans to turn it into a more fortified barrier about five meters high furnished with motion sensors and other equipment.