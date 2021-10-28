Ukraine obstructs flights of OSCE drones near Staromaryevka, DPR says

KIEV, October 28. /TASS/. Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) obstruct flights of OSCE Special Monitoring Mission (SMM) drones near Donbass settlements, including Staromaryevka, captured by Ukrainian forces earlier this week, Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) People’s Militia deputy head Eduard Basurin said on Thursday.

According to Basurin, mobile groups of 305th and 502th UAF electronic warfare battalions used the Bukovel-AD jamming station to suppress control and disrupt navigation of OSCE SMM drones near settlements of Staromaryevka, Volnovakha, Varvarovka, Rusin Yar, Ilyinovka, Sergeyevka, Verkhnetoretskoye, Rozovka, Novobakhmutovka and Mirnoye.

The settlement of Staromaryevka is located 10 km west of Telmanovo - a DPR district center. On Wednesday, DPR head Denis Pushilin stated that the settlement was captured by Ukrainian forces.