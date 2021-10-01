Austrian police find no explosive device at Belarusian Embassy in Vienna

VIENNA, October 1. /TASS/. Austrian police carried a special operation in the Belarusian Embassy in Vienna (with agreement provided by the diplomats) after receiving a bomb threat, the police representative announced Friday, adding that no device was found during the inspection.

"We received a bomb threat today. We negotiated the necessary actions with the embassy personnel because the embassy building is an extraterritorial area and carried out a search," the police representative said.

According to the spokesman, the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution and Counterterrorism will investigate the bomb threat.

"The operation is over. The threat was not confirmed," the representative said.

Earlier, Kyrgyzstan police also received an anonymous bomb threat against the Belarusian embassy in Bishkek. It was also found to be false.