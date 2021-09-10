WHO expects full set of documents on Sputnik V for evaluation, immunization expert says

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. The World Health Organization (WHO) expects Russia to submit a complete package of documents on the Sputnik V vaccine in order to evaluate it, senior immunization specialist of the WHO Regional Office for Europe Oleg Benes said during the presentation of the final report of the Pan-European Commission on Health and Sustainable Development created under the auspices of the WHO Regional Office for Europe on Friday.

"I would like to note that the WHO continues to actively cooperate with Russian representatives on the issues of preparing a full package of paperwork in order to evaluate the Sputnik V vaccine," he said. "Right now we are at a stage when we are expecting the appropriate structures to submit a complete set of documents," he added.

The official noted that the WHO is actively involved in a number of evaluation missions. "It is very important for the entire package of documents to be completely prepared with regards to such parameters as quality, safety, effectiveness as well as for the appropriate conclusions and recommendations to be submitted," he pointed out.