Int’l community must fight for arms embargo for Ukraine — Foreign Ministry spokeswoman

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. The international community must acknowledge the fact of a civil war in Ukraine and fight for an embargo on arms shipments to the country, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"The international community must acknowledge, naturally, the fact of a civil war in Ukraine, and fight for an embargo for shipment of arms into the country that exterminate its own population," she said.

Commenting on Washington’s plans to provide Kiev with $60 million worth of military aid, Zakharova noted that Russia is concerned over actions of the US and other NATO member states, "aimed at supporting the aggressive militaristic sentiments in Kiev."

"This directly and most negatively affects the process of settlement of the conflict and leads to an escalation of hostilities," the diplomat noted.

She compared this US’s decision with offering sugar to a diabetes patient.

"There is nothing wrong with offering your friends some sugar for their tea. If you put an entire sugar bowl before them, then this probably suggests your generousness. […] There is only one moment though - if the person you offer sugar to is sick with diabetes," the spokeswoman said.

On August 27, the White House announced President Biden’s decision to provide Ukraine with $60 million worth of military aid from the Pentagon. On August 31, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin disclosed that this aid package would include Javelin anti-tank systems, among other things.