Syria’s air defense systems intercept Israeli missile attack over Damascus

BEIRUT, August 20. /TASS/. Syrian air defense systems opened fire on Thursday at airborne targets over Damascus. The Israeli Air Forces launched missile strikes on land targets from Lebanon’s air space, SANA news agency reported, citing a military source.

"Syrian air defense personnel repelled an attack in the sky over Damascus and struck most missiles," the source said. According to him, facilities near the city of Homs (165 km away from Damascus) were also targeted by the Israeli forces.

On August 17, the Israeli Air Forces attacked positions of the Syrian army and pro-Iranian Shiite units fighting on its side in the southwest Quneitra Governorate. On July 22, strikes were carried out on weapon and ammo warehouses of Hezbollah’s Shiite police in the south of the Homs Governorate.

In response, Damascus appealed to the UNSC to hold Israel accountable for its aggressive actions against Syria which had intensified lately. The Syrian Foreign Ministry underlined, "Syria will not hesitate to use its legitimate right to protect and defend the national sovereignty in full accordance with the UN Charter.".