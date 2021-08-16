Taliban is more credible negotiating partner than Afghan puppet government — Kabulov

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. The leadership of the movement Taliban (outlawed in Russia) has long demonstrated that it is a far more credible negotiating partner than Afghanistan’s previous puppet government, Russia’s special presidential representative for Afghanistan, director of the Foreign Ministry’s Second Asian Department, Zamir Kabulov, said on the Rossiya-24 round-the-clock television news channel on Monday.

"When it comes to comparing the credibility of colleagues and partners, the Taliban has long looked to me a far more trustworthy partner than the puppet government in Kabul," he said.

He stressed that the Taliban adhered to the agreements concerning the security of the embassies of Russia and Central Asian countries in Kabul.

"We proceed from the assumption that the agreements must be honored. For the time being the Taliban honors the agreements concerning the security of our embassy and the embassies of our allies in Central Asia," he said.

"This is an encouraging sign. We are trustful people, but only to a certain degree. We will closely monitor the further steps," the diplomat added.

The Taliban movement’s militants, according to the TV broadcaster Al Arabiya, entered Kabul on Sunday without meeting any resistance and took over the offices vacated by government forces. President Ashraf Ghani fled the country. The Taliban later declared it had established control of all of the Afghan capital’s neighborhoods.