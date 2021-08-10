Russia’s anti-COVID-19 vaccines proved to be effective at 2020 Olympics, says ROC chief

MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. Russian anti-COVID-19 vaccines proved their effectiveness during the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo as none of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) athletes and officials were infected with the novel coronavirus during their stay in Japan, ROC President Stanislav Pozdnyakov told TASS on Tuesday.

"We had zero reported positive cases of the infection, while we stayed at the Olympic Village, and it certainly proves the effectiveness of our [Russian] vaccines," Pozdnyakov said speaking in an interview with TASS.

Four coronavirus vaccines have been registered in Russia so far, including Sputnik V and Sputnik Light, developed by the Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, EpiVacCorona, created by the Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology Vector, and CoviVac, made by the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Chumakov Center. Sputnik V, EpiVacCorona and CoviVac are two-dose vaccines, while Sputnik Light is a single-dose one.

"Everyone in the Olympic Village managed to steer clear of catching the novel coronavirus and it was extremely important for us," the ROC chief continued. "We had only two athletes testing positive [for the coronavirus] during the pre-departure stage and of course we feel sad for them."

"Considering the scale of our delegation, which included 334 athletes, it was a really good result of the work during the final stage of the training camp and in regard to all anti-coronavirus measures," Pozdnyakov stated.

"It can be certainly attributed to the very successful result of the vaccination," he continued. "A lot has been said in this regard by our colleagues from the FMBA [the Russian Federal Micro-Biological Agency] and they helped us a lot as well."

"I am very glad that all our athletes managed to participate in the Olympic Games," Pozdnyakov added.

The 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Japan’s capital of Tokyo were held this year between July 23 and August 8. In March 2020, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) decided to postpone the 2020 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games in Japan for one year due to the spread of COVID-19.

As of today, Japan is ranked 32nd globally in terms of reported COVID-19 cases, which currently stand at over 1,043,620. A total of over 15,290 people have died of the novel coronavirus infection there, while more than 899,120 have recovered from the illness.

The team of Russian athletes finished fifth in the overall medal standings, with 71 Olympic medals, including 20 gold, 28 silver, and 23 bronze ones.

Russia at Tokyo-2020

On July 6, the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) published an approved list of 335 athletes, who were selected to represent the country at the Summer Olympic Games. The Olympic delegation of Russian athletes in Tokyo included 185 female and 150 male athletes.

Russian athletes competed in Tokyo under the flag and logo of the Russian National Olympic Committee (ROC) instead of the Russian national flag and state emblem. Additionally, the national anthem of Russia was under sanctions at the Olympics in Japan and so ROC athletes received their gold medals to the tune of the First Piano Concerto by Pyotr Tchaikovsky.

Sanctions against Russian sports

On December 17, 2020, the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland’s Lausanne partially upheld WADA’s (the World Anti-Doping Agency) previous ruling on a number of sanctions against Russian sports.

Following the CAS decision, Russian athletes were deprived of their right to participate in all World Championships, Olympic and Paralympic Games under the national flag of Russia for a two-year period.

The ruling of the Swiss-based court also stripped Russia of the right to bid for the organization of all international sports tournaments for a period of two years. WADA’s sanctions will be in force until December 2022.