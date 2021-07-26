Assad meets with visiting Russian delegation

DAMASCUS, July 26. /TASS/. Syrian President Bashar Assad on Monday met with the members of the Russian delegation who arrived in Syria to take part in a meeting between the two countries’ coordination headquarters on the return of refugees.

The meeting was attended by Russian presidential envoy for the Syrian settlement Alexander Lavrentyev, chief of the Russian coordination headquarters on the return of Syrian refugees and chief of Russia’s National Defense Control Center Mikhail Mizintsev, and Russian Ambassador to Syria Alexander Yefimov.

The sides discussed various aspects of the return of Syrian refugees to their homes and the restoration of peaceful life in Syria.

The Russian delegation, comprising more than 230 officials from 30 federal executive bodies, five Russian regions and the Russian defense ministry, arrived on a working visit to Syria on July 24. Earlier on Monday, the two countries’ coordination headquarters on the return of Syrian refugees had a meeting that was also attended by Syrian government officials, representatives from Syrian organizations, and coordinators from the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross.